Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, a growth of 139.9% from the March 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 370.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MALRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Mineral Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALRF remained flat at $$41.42 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

