MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Cap Achieves $2.42 Million

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $855.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,335.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.69 or 0.07279595 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.49 or 0.00259518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.85 or 0.00748265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.91 or 0.00597128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00072924 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.85 or 0.00325678 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.