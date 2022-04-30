Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.00.

MRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ MRTX traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.79. 956,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,764. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $119.11. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $195.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

