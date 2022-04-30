Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $1.09 on Top Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002834 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $84.89 million and $14.72 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00041018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054955 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

