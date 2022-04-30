Mirror Protocol Price Hits $1.09 on Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $84.89 million and $14.72 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00041018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.62 or 0.07273006 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054955 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

