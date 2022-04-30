Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Trading Up 2.1%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 31,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 286,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$51.51 million and a PE ratio of 23.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84.

Get Mission Ready Solutions alerts:

About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. It offers protective services gears, tactical outerwear, canine armor, bomb suits/blankets, riot control protection, carriers, and textiles with integrated electronics and ballistic panels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Ready Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Ready Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.