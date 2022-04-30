Mitek Systems’ (MITK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MITK. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of MITK stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.17. 2,425,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,568. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $494.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 159,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 695.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 42,863 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth $793,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems (Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.