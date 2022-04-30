Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Announces Earnings Results

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 2,425,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,568. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MITK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

In related news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 285,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Mitek Systems by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 459,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 57,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 105,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mitek Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mitek Systems by 34.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

