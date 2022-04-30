Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) PT Lowered to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MITK. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Mitek Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

MITK opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.83 million, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.45. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

