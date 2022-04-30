Mizuho Boosts Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $190.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.09.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.92. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,884 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11,693.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after purchasing an additional 279,938 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,772,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,885,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,056,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

