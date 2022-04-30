Mizuho Raises Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $131.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.25.

NYSE ATO opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.22. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

