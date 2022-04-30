Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 15.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.0% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,708,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,054 shares of company stock worth $33,524,074 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $8.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.41. 7,095,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,121,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

