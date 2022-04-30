Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
MOLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:MOLN opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $32.04.
Molecular Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
