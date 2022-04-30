Monero Classic (XMC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,155.00

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $19,155.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.64 or 0.00593334 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

