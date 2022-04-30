Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Trading Down 90.9%

Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 90.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 8,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 2,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

About Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY)

Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

