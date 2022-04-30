Monolith (TKN) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

Monolith (TKN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $2,501.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

