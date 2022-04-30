Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Cut by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPWR stock traded down $20.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $392.24. 594,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,640. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $436.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.02. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.53 and a one year high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.56.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,677 shares of company stock valued at $30,518,027. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

