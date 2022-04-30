Moonriver (MOVR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24.64 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $45.52 or 0.00117839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $182.10 million and $24.64 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00042037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.39 or 0.07261850 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00050210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,316,064 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,035 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

