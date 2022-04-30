Morgan Stanley Downgrades TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $78.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. Raymond James downgraded shares of TC Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.17.

NYSE:TRP opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.708 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 192.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 215,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

