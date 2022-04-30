Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,097,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.10. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

