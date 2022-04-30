Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EXPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($52.26) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($47.80) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.86) to GBX 2,850 ($36.32) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,206.57 ($40.87).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,792 ($35.59) on Tuesday. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,528 ($32.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,689 ($47.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,880.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,150.92.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

