Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of MNARF stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $16.03.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.