Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$18.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$720.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.57 and a 12 month high of C$20.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

