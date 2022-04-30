MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €19.80 ($21.29) and last traded at €20.12 ($21.63). Approximately 309,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 153,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.40 ($21.94).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €55.14 ($59.29).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04. The company has a market capitalization of $693.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

