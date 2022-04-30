Moss Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $1.56 Million (MOC)

Moss Coin (MOC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Moss Coin has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Moss Coin has a market cap of $59.00 million and $1.56 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moss Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00029983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00101260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Moss Coin Coin Profile

Moss Coin (MOC) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land . The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Moss Coin Coin Trading

