Motco Acquires 54,615 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Motco raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20,153.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,615 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $9.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.14. 7,328,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,198. The firm has a market cap of $153.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

