Motco Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Motco raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,575 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 44,133,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,221,506. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

