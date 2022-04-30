Motco Grows Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Motco raised its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 97.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSRGY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.76) to €51.00 ($54.84) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,718. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $117.99 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.