Motco Has $12.72 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Motco trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.8% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO stock traded down $5.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $552.92. 2,168,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,132. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $216.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

