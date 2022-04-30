Motco Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Motco increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $5.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.71. 6,504,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.99 and its 200 day moving average is $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $237.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

