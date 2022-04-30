Motco Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Motco trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 122,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $5.38 on Friday, hitting $146.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,798. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average of $152.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.