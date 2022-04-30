Motco Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,184 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.64. 9,199,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,418,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.48 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.82.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

