Motco Raises Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Motco boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Hasbro by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Hasbro by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,360. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

