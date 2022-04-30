Motco Sells 1,733 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Motco lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,504,000 after purchasing an additional 122,453 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,011,000 after purchasing an additional 436,795 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

APH traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,822,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.