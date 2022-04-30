Motco Sells 2,687 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Motco trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,583,000 after purchasing an additional 474,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,592,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $80.59. 8,097,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,581,925. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.10.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

