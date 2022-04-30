Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Decreased by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,513 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,748,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.33.

MSI stock traded down $9.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,675. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.17. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.54 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

