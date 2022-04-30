Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Update

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MHGVY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0337 per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MHGVY shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

