MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Short Interest Down 70.6% in April

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the March 31st total of 20,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:MSDA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,198. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. MSD Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in MSD Acquisition by 693.1% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 751,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 656,565 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in MSD Acquisition by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,139,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.