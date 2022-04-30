mStable USD Market Capitalization Tops $41.05 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.05 million and approximately $40,080.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded flat against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,246.80 or 0.99773416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023521 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00159554 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.