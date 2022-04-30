MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($241.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($252.69) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($189.25) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($208.60) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($249.46) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($263.44) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €220.88 ($237.50).

Shares of MTX opened at €193.65 ($208.23) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €161.55 ($173.71) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($241.83). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €201.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €191.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

