N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Receives $16.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in N-able during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

N-able stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 462,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,723. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. N-able has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

