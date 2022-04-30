National Bank Financial Boosts Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$68.50

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOWFF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.47. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 94.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

