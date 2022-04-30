National Bankshares Boosts CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$16.02 and a one year high of C$18.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

