National Bankshares Cuts Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$85.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equitable Group from C$103.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$91.25.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$57.65 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$57.40 and a 1 year high of C$84.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$171.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 10.1900006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total transaction of C$100,763.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,071,280.79. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total value of C$247,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at C$444,704.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

