National Bankshares Cuts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$24.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.75 to C$24.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.08.

MI.UN stock opened at C$19.66 on Wednesday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$19.30 and a 12 month high of C$25.41. The firm has a market cap of C$713.17 million and a PE ratio of 8.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

