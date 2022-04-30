National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. National Instruments updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.39 EPS.

Shares of NATI traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.14. 2,803,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,401. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NATI. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 61.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,281,000 after acquiring an additional 69,362 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

