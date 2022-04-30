Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.31% of Watsco worth $37,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock traded down $12.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.78. 384,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $252.50 and a one year high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.29.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

