Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 132,997 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,997 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of American Express worth $64,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP traded down $7.27 on Friday, hitting $174.71. 3,210,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 52-week low of $149.89 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,337 shares of company stock worth $89,685,314 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

