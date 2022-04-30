Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 17,408 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Avantor worth $19,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 245,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Avantor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Avantor by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avantor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 589,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,839,000 after buying an additional 84,062 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,447,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

