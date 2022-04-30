Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 34,594 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,594 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.21. 5,078,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.52. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.54%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.